42177
35299

BC  

Evacuation order to alert

- | Story: 205315

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert in the area west of Batnuni Lake to the Cariboo Regional District's western boundary.

The area is about three hours west of Quesnel.

The CRD notes that residents choosing to return should be aware that air quality remains poor, and that they should be ready to leave at a moment's notice as the area is still under an evacuation alert.

An evacuation order remains intact for surrounding areas including Kluskus, Blackwater and Nazko.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44702
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44680
40320
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44929


Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja

Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really quickly. Sometimes learning those things, like weaponizing a deck of...
Rosie O’Donnell convinced Kathy Griffin to apologize for Trump beheading photo
Showbiz
Kathy Griffin agreed to issue a public apology following the...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017
Galleries
It’s a complicated world. Luckily, we’ve got...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The dog lifeguards of Italy
Galleries
In the midst of Italys hot summerswhen the beaches are full...

44430
39499