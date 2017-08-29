Evacuation order to alert

Photo: Contributed An area west of Batnuni Lake has been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert.

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert in the area west of Batnuni Lake to the Cariboo Regional District's western boundary.

The area is about three hours west of Quesnel.

The CRD notes that residents choosing to return should be aware that air quality remains poor, and that they should be ready to leave at a moment's notice as the area is still under an evacuation alert.

An evacuation order remains intact for surrounding areas including Kluskus, Blackwater and Nazko.