43006
35299

BC  

Hazmat scene at drug raid

- | Story: 205312

Heavily armed police and a hazmat team descended on a townhouse in Vancouver's Olympic Village, Monday.

Emergency Response Team members surrounded the building at Columbia Street and West 1st Avenue and one person was arrested in the drug raid.

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue hazmat team was called in to handle unknown substances inside the suite. Two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution and were released shortly after.
 
Officers will be at the scene again today, collecting evidence.

Residents in the surrounding area have not been evacuated. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
43744
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
43411
44177
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44989


Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja

Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really quickly. Sometimes learning those things, like weaponizing a deck of...
Rosie O’Donnell convinced Kathy Griffin to apologize for Trump beheading photo
Showbiz
Kathy Griffin agreed to issue a public apology following the...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017
Galleries
It’s a complicated world. Luckily, we’ve got...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The dog lifeguards of Italy
Galleries
In the midst of Italys hot summerswhen the beaches are full...

39296