Hazmat scene at drug raid

Photo: CTV

Heavily armed police and a hazmat team descended on a townhouse in Vancouver's Olympic Village, Monday.

Emergency Response Team members surrounded the building at Columbia Street and West 1st Avenue and one person was arrested in the drug raid.

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue hazmat team was called in to handle unknown substances inside the suite. Two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution and were released shortly after.



Officers will be at the scene again today, collecting evidence.

Residents in the surrounding area have not been evacuated.