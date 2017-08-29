Sex offender released

Photo: VPD

Vancouver police are warning the public about the release of a violent sex offender.

Brendan Dominic Billy was paroled Monday after serving a 15-year-sentence for break and enter, and committing sexual assaults on two elderly women in Squamish in 2001.

He is considered a high risk for violence and sexual reoffending.

Billy is described as 43, indigenous, five feet seven inches tall and 180 pounds, with short, dark, spiked receding hair and the name “Lorna” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Billy's bail conditions include: