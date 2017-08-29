Sex offender released

Photo: VPD
Vancouver police are warning the public about the release of a violent sex offender.
Brendan Dominic Billy was paroled Monday after serving a 15-year-sentence for break and enter, and committing sexual assaults on two elderly women in Squamish in 2001.
He is considered a high risk for violence and sexual reoffending.
Billy is described as 43, indigenous, five feet seven inches tall and 180 pounds, with short, dark, spiked receding hair and the name “Lorna” tattooed on the right side of his neck.
Billy's bail conditions include:
- Not to be on the property of any facilities where seniors are likely to congregate or reside, such as retirement homes, complexes or recreational facilities.
- Not to be outside his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.
- Advise of any close or intimate relationships and inform those persons of his criminal record.
- Not to consume or possess alcohol or any controlled substances.
- Not to enter any liquor, beer, and/or wine store.
- Not possess, own or carry any weapon or be in the possession of any knives.