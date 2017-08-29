Struck by falling speaker

42177
A woman is recovering from a concussion after a speaker fell on her during an RCMP Musical Ride performance in Victoria.

The six-foot speaker tower toppled as hundreds of people watched the display at Royal Roads University on Sunday. It hit her in the head as she sat in a lawn chair.

“I was in total shock. I didn’t know what happened, I was in excruciating pain,” said the woman, who gave her name only as Kathy.

It took more than half an hour for an ambulance to work its way through the crowd and take her to hospital.

Her husband was also struck.

“I am very lucky to be alive, because there was a little boy beside me who could have easily been killed,” she told CTV. 

The Victoria Military Music Festival Society apologized for the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

 

