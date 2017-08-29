Men focus of OD epidemic

Photo: CTV

Too many men working in trades are overdosing on opioids, says a chief medical health officer in British Columbia who wants the industry to be involved in identifying interventions that could save lives.

Dr. Victoria Lee of Fraser Health said men between the ages of 19 and 59 are disproportionately affected by a hidden epidemic that's shrouded in secrecy among those too ashamed to get help.

She said men who are injured on the job may be ensnared into dependence on illicit substances after being prescribed pain medication.

"Some people start to self-medicate. It can be for physical and emotional reasons as well," Lee said in an interview.

"There's a huge amount of stigma around using (illicit) substances so when you combine that with the fact that it's not socially acceptable for men to be vulnerable it makes it very difficult for men in those situations to ask for help."

Men are also unlikely to use health services unless absolutely necessary so can't access resources and often end up dying alone, said Lee, who works for a health authority that provides services to more than 1.8 million people in communities across a large area stretching from Burnaby to White Rock to Hope.

Fraser Health is planning a workshop next month for employees, employers and trades representatives to explore interventions that would help men who don't reach out when they're struggling with substance-use issues, she said.

The B.C. Coroners Service said nearly 82 per cent of the 780 people who fatally overdosed in the province between January and June were men. The opioid painkiller fentanyl was detected in nearly 80 per cent of overdose deaths between January and May.