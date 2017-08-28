Private clinic must pay up

Photo: The Canadian Press

A B.C. Supreme Court judge says a private clinic that is suing the province over restrictions on private health insurance must continue to pay daily court fees.

The plaintiffs in the case, which include Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, asked in June that they either be exempt from the $800 daily fee or that the province pay it for them because of the "undue hardship" it caused.

Justice John Steeves dismissed the request last week, noting in his written decision that the two corporate plaintiffs involved in the case admitted they could afford to pay.

The trial has covered about 80 days, putting Cambie Surgery Centre and the other plaintiffs on the hook for at least $52,000 in daily court fees.

The application would not have applied to fees already owed, only those accrued in the future, and they account for a fraction of the overall cost of the proceedings.

The lawsuit challenges B.C.'s ban on private insurance for medically necessary services already covered in the public system, arguing the restriction violates patients' constitutional rights by forcing them to endure unacceptably long wait times.

The trial began last September and Dr. Brian Day, owner of the centre, accused the government in May of deliberately delaying the trial in order to deplete the plaintiffs' resources.