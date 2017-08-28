43006
NDP to lay out fiscal plan

British Columbia's New Democrat government will present its first financial plan on Sept. 11.

The update to the provincial budget that Finance Minister Carole James presents to the legislature will be the first by Premier John Horgan's minority government, which took power after the Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote two months ago.

Last week, James released the province's 2016-17 public accounts, which showed the government ended the year with a surplus of $2.7 billion.

She said the budget update will include spending for education.

The NDP is planning to present its first full budget in February.

