Photo: CTV Vancouver

A diesel spill on the Trans-Canada Highway through Burnaby caused lengthy delays, Monday.

The spill happened about 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, when a dump truck punctured a fuel tank.

Up to 80 litres of fuel spilled onto the road.

Firefighters and a hazmat team mopped up the scene and were able to keep any diesel from going down nearby drains.

The highway was closed between Brunette Avenue and Gaglardi Way until about 4 p.m.

– with files from CTV Vancouver