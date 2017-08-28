45157
Halt Site C: UN panel

A United Nations panel says the construction of British Columbia's $8.8-billion Site C dam should be halted until there is a full review of how it would affect Indigenous land.

The recommendation is contained in a report by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which has completed its periodic review of how Canada complies with the world body's treaty to end racial discrimination.

The recommendation comes three weeks after British Columbia's NDP government requested a review of what had been a signature megaproject for former premier Christy Clark.

The government asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine the economic viability of the massive hydroelectric dam on the Peace River and issue a final report by Nov. 1.

Site C has become controversial after the previous provincial Liberal government's clean-energy laws allowed some projects to bypass a review by the regulatory agency.

The UN panel says a full review should be conducted in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples to "identify alternatives to irreversible destruction of Indigenous lands.

The committee heard testimony from a variety of groups on a wide range of topics related to racism and discrimination, but the recommendations on Indigenous issues are especially timely.

