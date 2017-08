Photo: Twitter

Six motorcycles were impounded after a high-speed street race on Highway 1 in North Vancouver on Sunday.

Police used a road block to stop the riders after receiving reports the group was dangerously weaving around cars at high speed.

The riders were charged with driving without due care and attention, and their bikes impounded for a week.

One of the riders was already banned from driving because of a previous incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver