Have a beer on the beach

A "picnic protest" at English Bay in Vancouver, Sunday, called for the city to allow drinking on public beaches.

The Campaign for Real Ale Society organized the event.

"South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, all these places have policies that allow you to have a beer," spokesman David Perry told CTV.

B.C. liquor laws don't permit alcohol consumption anywhere but private residences, licensed bars or restaurants without a municipal permit for a special event.

"Get ahead of it by saying yeah, do it. Do it responsibly," Perry said. "Everyone's drinking anyway."

The city recently finished a liquor policy review that recommends allowing grocery stores, art galleries and museums to sell alcohol, but it did not consider parks and beaches.

