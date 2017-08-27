Fatal motorcycle crash

Photo: Contributed

Two people have died after the motorcycle the couple was driving crossed the center line in a clockwise curve and collided with an eastbound Toyota RAV4, near Merritt.

On Aug. 27, at 2:49 p.m. Merritt RCMP, Central Interior Traffic Services, BC Ambulance and Merritt Fire Rescue responded to Hwy 8 just east of Coldwater Road for the report of a motorcycle and car collision.

Investigators are able to confirm that two couples on their motorcycles were traveling together and were westbound on Highway 8 when the lead motorcycle for unknown reason crossed the center line in a clockwise curve.

Evidence located at the scene indicates the driver of the RAV4 moved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision.

Sgt. Mike Pears confirms that the RCMP Victim Services Unit from Merritt is actively involved in dealing with everyone that has been directly impacted by this crash.

The second couple was not injured and not directly involved in the collision other than witnesses to this tragic event. Both couples are from Washington State.

The mother and child in the RAV4 were transported to hospital in Merritt to be checked by a physician. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

Central Interior Traffic Services investigators from Merritt and a collision re-constructionist from the Southeast District will assist the BC Coroners Service to try to determine why the motorcycle collided with the RAV4.

The RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to please contact Central Interior Traffic Services investigators in Merritt.