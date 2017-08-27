45157
44909

BC  

BC ferry rescues six people

- | Story: 205171

Six people have been safely plucked from the water off the coast of Vancouver Island by BC Ferries crew members.

BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says the company got a call from the Coast Guard on Sunday morning, asking for help rescuing boaters near Mayne Island.

She says four people were in a boat when it began sinking, and two kayakers tried to help, but flipped their own boats in the process, leaving six people in the water.

Marshall says the Spirit of Vancouver was travelling from Vancouver to Victoria and launched a rescue boat just outside of Active Pass.

Two crew members in the rescue vessel scooped all six people out of the water, then transferred the four from the small boat to a Coast Guard vessel and took the two kayakers to shore.

Marshall says all six people were fine, but very cold from being in the frigid water.

The ferry was delayed by about 20 minutes, but Marshall says customers on board likely understand that the rescue took precedence.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
40966
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
45369
39746
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40027


Insane man rides a bike with 1,000 rockets exploding from it

Must Watch
When his channel hit five million subscribers, mad scientist Colin Furze decided to celebrate this milestone with some literal...
Usher fights to have $20 million herpes lawsuit tossed out
Music
Usher is fighting to have a $20 million lawsuit, filed by a woman...
Creative and hilarious doormats
Galleries
Most people only see doormats as something to wipe their feet on,
Creative and hilarious doormats (2)
Galleries
Though the mail carrier might be a little caught-off-guard the...
Trolling a marching band
Must Watch
That one guy was looking down at his trumpet like it might be...

43630
39499