BC ferry rescues six people

Photo: CTV/@ve7sl A BC Ferry has rescued six people off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Six people have been safely plucked from the water off the coast of Vancouver Island by BC Ferries crew members.

BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says the company got a call from the Coast Guard on Sunday morning, asking for help rescuing boaters near Mayne Island.

She says four people were in a boat when it began sinking, and two kayakers tried to help, but flipped their own boats in the process, leaving six people in the water.

Marshall says the Spirit of Vancouver was travelling from Vancouver to Victoria and launched a rescue boat just outside of Active Pass.

Two crew members in the rescue vessel scooped all six people out of the water, then transferred the four from the small boat to a Coast Guard vessel and took the two kayakers to shore.

Marshall says all six people were fine, but very cold from being in the frigid water.

The ferry was delayed by about 20 minutes, but Marshall says customers on board likely understand that the rescue took precedence.