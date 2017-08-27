Evac order partially lifted

Photo: Cariboo Regional District Two Cariboo evacuation orders have been partially lifted.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has partially lifted two evacuation orders and replaced them with an alert for Batnuni Lake area to northeast of Nazko area.

An evacuation order remains in place for the Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako, Nazko area and CRD westerly boundary to west of Batnuni Lake area.

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area, says a regional district press release.

“It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.”

Since the areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

The CRD warns residens that air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity.

“Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area. Further, services such as health care may be limited for some time.”