Photo: Google Maps

Surrey RCMP are investigating yet another shots-fired incident.

Police were on the scene early this morning, on the 18700 block of 88th Avenue of Surrey, in the Port Kells area.



Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire and located evidence to support that shots had been fired.



Police are canvassing the neighbourhood and seeking witnesses.



Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.