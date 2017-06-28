42877
Bear sightings triple normal

Bear sightings in the Lower Mainland are through the roof this year.

The number of encounters is three times higher than the norm, conservation officers say.

Authorities have received about 2,000 reports so far.

"The vast majority of them are bears in garbage," Conservation Insp. Murray Smith told CTV.

The bears are drawn by attractants and human food sources like unsecured garbage or tree fruits.

"Can't blame the bears – they're just following their noses… We really need the public to step up and talk to their neighbours and make sure there's no attractants."

Four of bears have been put down and two relocated, with calls spread out from West Vancouver to Mission, but most focused in the Tri-Cities area.

The City of Coquitlam trapped a bear on Burke Mountain, Tuesday, and has received about 300 calls about bears, wildlife and unsecured garbage so far this year.

The conservation service has issued 25 tickets across the region for unsecured food sources.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

