Seconds from drowning

Paddleboarders saved a youth from drowning on Vancouver Island, Tuesday.

The foreign exchange student came within seconds of drowning on Thetis Lake.

Two 16-year-old boys were struggling in the water when two women on a paddleboard and a man in a belly boat came to their rescue.

One of the boys was in “significant medical distress” when paramedics and firefighters arrived and was taken to hospital.

“This was an extremely close call for the one young male. It’s my understanding that if the rescuers hadn’t have pulled (him) out of the water when he did, he was literally one breath from drowning,” View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst told CTV.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

