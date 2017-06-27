Lightning sparks several fires

Photo: Twitter

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are currently responding to numerous lightning-caused fires throughout the Arrow Fire Zone and the Kootenay Lake Fire Zone.

None of these fires is currently threatening any structures or communities.

Three separate lightning fires started on June 26 in the Arrow Fire Zone and each of them covers less than one hectare.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are at the site of a fire burning about 12 kilometres southwest of Nakusp, near Saddle Bay.

Another fire is about seven kilometres northeast of Nakusp near Mount Jordan, and fire suppression efforts there are being supported by a helicopter.

The third fire is about three kilometres northeast of New Denver, and BC Wildfire Service personnel there are being supported by an air tanker.

Five BC Wildfire Service personnel are currently heading to a wildfire near Blueberry Creek, about seven kilometres southwest of Castlegar. The fire was estimated to cover less than one hectare as of the afternoon of June 27.

ORIGINAL: 5 p.m.

Lightning storms across southeastern British Columbia have sparked numerous wildfires.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are at two separate fires burning just a few kilometres on either side of the village of Nakusp.

The service says three more fires were started in the Kootenay Lake fire zone, and all cover less that a hectare in size.

A 30-hectare wildfires was discovered near Bull River, northwest of Fernie, on Sunday and officials say it is being held back by firefighting crews and unlikely to spread further.

The service says no structures are being threatened.

It says half of the 26 fires that have started since the beginning of April were human caused.

The fire danger in the southeast part of the province is moderate or high, with some areas at extreme fire danger in the Cranbrook fire zone.