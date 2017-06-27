Police hunting for suspect

Photo: Google Maps

Police are urgently warning people in the Beaverdell area to avoid picking up any hitchhikers.

RCMP are searching for a suspect, but are not saying what the 27-year-old man is wanted for, but only that they are “actively looking” for him.

“RCMP are advising the public to not pick up any hitchhikers in the area of Beaverdell, Highway 33, Beaver Creek Road, and Christian Valley Road,” Midway RCMP said in a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon.

The man is described as a 6-foot-3, 221 pounds with heavy stubble, wearing black pants and work boots.

Police have asked anyone who sees the man to call 911, and not approach him.