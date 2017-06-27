2 stabbed in random attacks

41717
New Westminster Police are looking for witnesses to a pair of random stabbings on June 25.

“Police were dispatched to Royal Columbian Hospital, where one man was being treated for a stab wound. The victim was attacked in the unit block of 8th Street near the bus loop at approximately 9:30 p.m.,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “The suspect allegedly engaged the victim in conversation before stabbing him and fleeing the scene.”

About 20 minutes later, a second victim was stabbed on the 700 block of Columbia Street.

“A suspect, who police believe was responsible for both attacks, was quickly arrested. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said Scott.

“There are no apparent connections between the victims and the assailant. These appear to be unprovoked attacks, and we are urging witnesses to come forward.”

The suspect, 35-year-old New Westminster resident Jonathan Jennings, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two count of assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone who knows about the case is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

