Photo: Contributed

A man is dead after an assault in Vancouver Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call at the 200 block of East Hastings just after 8 a.m. for a report of a serious assault.

On scene, they found an injured man who was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police do not believe the public to be at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.