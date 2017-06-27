42277

Speaker battle continues

The war of words over the Speaker of the Legislature continues to spew in Victoria.

A letter sent by Finance Minister Mike de Jong to newly elected Speaker Steve Thomson has ruffled the feathers of Green leader Andrew Weaver.

The letter seeks clarification regarding the role of the Speaker.

In a statement Tuesday, Weaver accused the BC Liberals of playing games in an attempt to hold onto power.

"Let's be clear, if the concerns around the Speaker cannot be resolved, it will be because the BC Liberals have once again chosen to put their own political self-interest ahead of the interests of British Columbians," Weaver said.

"The Liberals delayed recalling the legislature, and have delayed a confidence vote."

Weaver says if the ruling Liberals lose that vote, the Lieutenant Governor should first see if another party can gain the confidence of the house and form a government before an election is called.

He says the confidence and supply agreement between the Greens and NDP shows an NDP minority government has the confidence of a majority of members in the legislature,

“The only reason the Speaker concerns would have any merit is if the BC Liberals have been deliberately misleading British Columbians about their willingness to work across party lines.

"If the Speaker is truly impartial in his role, then he will not step down when the BC Liberal government falls.”

