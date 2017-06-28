BC's best boating spots

Photo: Panoramio/FrameToFrame Kalamalka Lake

Okanagan Lake didn’t make it into the top 150 most scenic and picturesque boating locations in B.C., but there several beauty spots in the region that did.

Kalamalka Lake beat out 72 other locations on the list issued by Boating BC.

“We are so excited to celebrate Canada’s 150th this year with our list of the most breathtaking boating locations,” said Boating BC president Don Prittie.

The destinations listed encompass every region in the province, both salt and fresh water. Ocean spots dominated the top of the list, but the Okanagan-Shuswap did have a decent showing.

Nearby locations include Mabel Lake in the North Okanagn at No. 83, Mara Lake in the Shuswap (85), Nicola Lake near Merritt (93), Osoyoos Lake in the South Okanagan (96), Shuswap Lake and Shuswap River at 120 and 121, Penticton's Skaha Lake in 123rd place, and the Central Okanagan's Wood Lake rounding out the list in 150th spot.

Other high-profile tourist and fishing lakes and rivers that made the list include Adams Lake, Kootenay Lake, Christina Lake, Cultus Lake, Harrison Lake, Slocan Lake, Thompson River and Upper Arrow Lake.

Over 27,000 kilometres of coastlines and thousands of lakes and rivers were looked over to choose the top 150.

The top 10 boating destinations will be posted on social media later this month. For the full list, visit this link.