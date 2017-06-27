2 arrested in shooting

Photo: CTV

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Surrey.

RCMP received reports of shots fired in the Bridgeview area near Pattullo Bridge Monday night, and the Emergency Response Team responded in force, firing stun grenades into the home before entering and making the arrests.

"It was quite a thing," witness Daryl Smith told CTV. "They've had quite a bit of trouble with that house before."

The heavy police response was intended to ensure public safety said Staff Sgt. Dale Carr.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

– with files from CTV Vancouver