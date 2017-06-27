42277
35299

BC  

2 arrested in shooting

- | Story: 200484

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Surrey.

RCMP received reports of shots fired in the Bridgeview area near Pattullo Bridge Monday night, and the Emergency Response Team responded in force, firing stun grenades into the home before entering and making the arrests.

"It was quite a thing," witness Daryl Smith told CTV. "They've had quite a bit of trouble with that house before."

The heavy police response was intended to ensure public safety said Staff Sgt. Dale Carr.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42917
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42699
42080
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42631


Dog ignores owner who is going to jail

Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
J.K. Rowling celebrates Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary
Showbiz
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has marked the 20th anniversary...
These companies make their packaging a work of art
Galleries
Sometimes packaging is even cooler than the actual product
These companies make their packaging a work of art (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing that some of these have not been invented...
Miami police show you how to use a Yeti to stop car thieves
Must Watch
Miami PD posts video on hilarious new ‘anti-theft...

39524