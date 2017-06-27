41717

Child stalked by coyote

A coyote prowling a Surrey elementary school stalked two children on Monday.

According to a witness, the coyote grabbed a four-year-old girl outside Mary Jane Shannon Elementary and pulled her to the ground.

Cheryl O'Donnell told CTV she saw the coyote take the girl down, although the child may have fallen rather than being attacked.

"She smashed her nose into the cement, and I jumped out of the car and I started screaming," she said.

The coyote backed away, and O'Donnell escorted the girl and her brother to the school.

Police and conservation officers watched the property as the fearless animal lingered for about an hour before trotting away.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

