Runs into fire to save cats

An East Vancouver man ran back into a raging house fire to save his cats on Monday.

The Commercial Street fire caused significant damage to the home and spread to a neighbouring residence.

Firefighters had to delay their attack to rescue the man after he "foolishly went back into the house" to save the kittens, said Battalion Chief Kevin Wilson.

Firefighters broke down a door to get the man out, Wilson said.

The man was unable to reach the cats, but one was found later, unharmed.

Wilson urged pet owners not to put themselves in danger.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

