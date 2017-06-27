Pot shops ignoring fines

Photo: CTV

Only one-fifth of fines levied against unlicensed marijuana dispensaries in Vancouver are being paid.

Nearly $1 million in fines has been issued since last spring. The almost 1,800 tickets ranged from $250 to $1,000 – but only 364 have been paid.

Coun. Kerry Jang told CTV dozens of injunctions have been filed against dispensaries, but there's been little progress in court cases.

"Our enforcement will carry on," Jang said. "I think the big issue here is not so much how much money you collect in fines, but rather making sure the premises in which these stores are operating actually meet code."

Jang said those that are responsibly run have produced zero complaints.

The city received 176 applications for dispensaries, but has only granted 10.

