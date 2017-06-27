41717
41698

BC  

Pot shops ignoring fines

- | Story: 200464

Only one-fifth of fines levied against unlicensed marijuana dispensaries in Vancouver are being paid.

Nearly $1 million in fines has been issued since last spring. The almost 1,800 tickets ranged from $250 to $1,000 – but only 364 have been paid.

Coun. Kerry Jang told CTV dozens of injunctions have been filed against dispensaries, but there's been little progress in court cases.

"Our enforcement will carry on," Jang said. "I think the big issue here is not so much how much money you collect in fines, but rather making sure the premises in which these stores are operating actually meet code."

Jang said those that are responsibly run have produced zero complaints.

The city received 176 applications for dispensaries, but has only granted 10.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42884
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42699
42792
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42631


Who’s billy goat is this?

Must Watch
 
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a downward Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A gallery so awesome you’ll fly through it.
Janet Jackson ‘so happy’ since becoming a mother
Music
Janet Jackson is “so happy” after becoming a parent...
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017
Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!

40663