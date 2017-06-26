43096
Horgan: let's decide this

Two coveted goals of the NDP and Greens were defeated Monday in the B.C. legislature as the opposition parties resolved no bills should be considered until a confidence vote is held on the Liberal government.

The NDP and Greens combined to reject legislation from the minority Liberal government that would have reformed political party financing and given the Greens official party status in the legislature.

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver said the opposition parties are focused on Thursday's vote, which is expected to defeat Premier Christy Clark's Liberals.

"Let's decide the election, seven weeks after the fact," Horgan said in the legislature.

The Liberals have been in power for 16 years and won 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature last month. The NDP have 41 seats and the Greens three. The two opposition parties have agreed to defeat the Liberals and attempt to form a minority NDP government.

Weaver said the Greens are committed to the confidence vote, even if it means rejecting Liberal reforms that his party supports.

"In my view, it's not appropriate for us to be debating government business until such time as the confidence has been tested," he said.

Attorney General Andrew Wilkinson said he was disappointed the opposition parties voted against government bills that all three parties now support, including banning corporate and union money from party financing and capping individual donations at $2,500.

"It's a bit baffling that the Green party, which asked for exactly these changes, has decided to vote against even looking at it," said Wilkinson.

42627