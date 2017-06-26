Falls off bridge, lost in river

Photo: Google Maps

The search continues for a man missing since he fell from a train bridge in Quesnel.

Police were called Saturday afternoon after Terrance Paul Jr., 32, fell into the Quesnel River.

Paul was walking with friends along the bridge when he fell to the river below, where it meets the Fraser River.

While two friends searched the river, another called 911.

Search and Rescue were brought in and an RCMP helicopter was called to assist, however the search efforts have turned up nothing.

Efforts were hampered Monday due to rapidly moving water making a search on the river impossible. The ground search along the river bank has also been stopped due to the dangerously high water levels.