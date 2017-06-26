42877

BC  

Falls off bridge, lost in river

- | Story: 200418

The search continues for a man missing since he fell from a train bridge in Quesnel.

Police were called Saturday afternoon after Terrance Paul Jr., 32, fell into the Quesnel River.

Paul was walking with friends along the bridge when he fell to the river below, where it meets the Fraser River.

While two friends searched the river, another called 911.

Search and Rescue were brought in and an RCMP helicopter was called to assist, however the search efforts have turned up nothing. 

Efforts were hampered Monday due to rapidly moving water making a search on the river impossible. The ground search along the river bank has also been stopped due to the dangerously high water levels.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42632
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42025
42381
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42080


Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017

Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Be awesome, okay?
“This is not soccer”
Must Watch
In rugby it’s strongly frowned upon to appeal for any sort...
Steve Carell wasn’t recognized by celebrity tour guests
Showbiz
Steve Carell was left humiliated after he went to surprise guests...
GPS is ‘free,’ and you have the US military to thank
Must Watch
Of course a system for having pinpoint-accurate position data was...

40663