Cops wrong in man's death

British Columbia's Independent Investigations Office says RCMP in Port Coquitlam incorrectly reported that a distraught man may have taken his own life during a confrontation with police on June 18.

Following an autopsy, the office says it has been determined that the injuries suffered by the unnamed man were not self-inflicted.

A news release from the office also says a separate investigation has been launched into serious injuries suffered by a relative of the victim in the hours following the shooting.

Office spokesman Marten Youssef says that in both cases the focus of investigators is to determine whether actions of police were lawful and reasonable, or if any offence has been committed.

A news release issued shortly after the confrontation on June 18 said emergency response team members found the man dead behind a vehicle with what was believed to be a self-inflicted injury.

Youssef says about 30 witnesses and six police officers have been interviewed over the last week and he urged any other witnesses to contact the office.

