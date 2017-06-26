42868
Going down swinging

The BC Liberals are bracing for defeat on Thursday after 16 years in office, but they first want to reform the province's campaign finance laws as a final political act.

Liberal House Leader Mike de Jong says his government will introduce a proposed law today that bans corporate and union donations to political parties and sets limits on individual donations.

De Jong says the proposed law — which the Liberals opposed in last month's election campaign but supported in last week's throne speech — can be passed in the legislature in the coming days.

He says the finance reform law is not a delay tactic because the Liberals still expect a confidence vote to occur Thursday that leads to the defeat of the government.

The New Democrats and Greens have an agreement to combine their seats total to out vote the Liberals on matters of confidence, which includes the throne speech.

Last month's election saw the Liberals win 43 seats in B.C.'s 87-seat legislature, but the NDP and the Greens together have 44 seats, which they plan to use to defeat the liberals and form a minority NDP government.

