Incident at YVR over

Photo: YVR/file photo

UPDATE: noon

Richmond RCMP report an inciden at Vancouver International Airport "has been cleared."

The situation was dealt with just half an hour after police reported the incident, which they have released no further details on.

Business at YVR carried on as normal.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

RCMP are responding to "police incident" at Vancouver International Airport.

The airport tweeted the incident is a low-level threat and is not impacting airport operations.

Few details are yet available, but Richmond RCMP tweeted that they are being assisted by a canine unit.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]