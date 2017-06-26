41299
43143

BC  

Incident at YVR over

- | Story: 200393

UPDATE: noon

Richmond RCMP report an inciden at Vancouver International Airport "has been cleared."

The situation was dealt with just half an hour after police reported the incident, which they have released no further details on.

Business at YVR carried on as normal.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

RCMP are responding to "police incident" at Vancouver International Airport.

The airport tweeted the incident is a low-level threat and is not impacting airport operations.

Few details are yet available, but Richmond RCMP tweeted that they are being assisted by a canine unit.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
43020
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42025
40027
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41051


GPS is ‘free,’ and you have the US military to thank

Must Watch
Of course a system for having pinpoint-accurate position data was developed by the military first… but why was it made...
Monday Eats! – June 26, 2017
Galleries
Another gooey tasty edition of Monday Eats! has arrived.
Monday Eats! – June 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Cancel those lunch plans you had!
Before you test out your homemade ski jump, make sure you measured everything correctly
Must Watch
A few feet could mean the difference between a smooth landing...
Rihanna gives advice to fan dealing with heartbreak over Twitter
Music
Rihanna turned agony aunt to help a fan coping with the end of a...

38553