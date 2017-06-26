42868
Confidence motion today

British Columbia's New Democrats are following through on their promise to oust the Liberals from power.

They intend to introduce an amended motion Monday that aims to defeat Premier Christy Clark's minority.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth says the Opposition will introduce a confidence motion as an amendment to the debate on Thursday's throne speech.

He says the motion will ask for an immediate vote in the legislature on the speech, but that's not expected to happen because it requires the unanimous consent of the members of the legislature, including the Liberals.

Farnworth says he expects the throne speech confidence vote to happen Thursday, which could lead to the defeat of the Liberal government after 16 years in office.

The NDP and Greens agreed to combine their votes in confidence motions in the legislature in a bid to topple Clark's government.

