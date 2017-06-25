Shooting rocks quiet street

Photo: CTV A drive-by shooting rocked a quiet Surrey neighbourhood Sunday.

The shooting occurred near 86th Avenue and Prestige Place just after 3 p.m.

"I heard a car drive by and it sounded like fireworks," witness Samantha Wise told CTV News. "It sounded like rapid shooting and then we came out and saw all the debris on the ground and all the neighbours coming out."

Danny Duran, a 15-year-old who lives in the area said "nothing like that really happens around here."

Police have not yet commented on the shooting.

- With files from CTV Vancouver