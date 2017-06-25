Shooting on quiet street

Photo: CTV A drive-by shooting rocked a quiet Surrey neighbourhood Sunday.

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.

One of the two vehicles involved in Sunday's drive-by shooting in Surrey was found on fire in Cloverdale, shortly after the shooting occurred.

Police say they responded to the 15300 block of 86th Avenue at 3 p.m. and found evidence “consistent with multiple rounds being spent from a firearm.”

Two men injured in Sunday's drive-by shooting brought themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Later on in the afternoon, police responded to a vehicle fire in Cloverdale, and determined the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

“The vehicle has been seized and will be processed for evidence related to the shooting,” said Staff Sgt. Dale Carr of the Surrey RCMP.

"Shootings of any kind are a concern to both police and the community, however, a mid-day shooting in a quite family neighbourhood displays disrespect coupled with a complete and utter callous disregard for the safety of the community.”

ORIGINAL: 7:35 p.m.

A daytime drive-by shooting in a quiet Surrey neighbourhood sent two people to hospital Sunday.

The shooting occurred near 86th Avenue and Prestige Place just after 3 p.m.

"I heard a car drive by and it sounded like fireworks," witness Samantha Wise told CTV News. "It sounded like rapid shooting and then we came out and saw all the debris on the ground and all the neighbours coming out."

Danny Duran, a 15-year-old who lives in the area said "nothing like that really happens around here."

Police have not yet commented on the shooting.

- With files from CTV Vancouver