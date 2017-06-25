Missing woman found

Photo: VPD Vancouver police seek missing woman, Alice Woo.

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

Alice Woo, who was reported missing earlier Sunday, has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

The Vancouver Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing 66-year-old woman who has not been seen for five days.

Alice Woo was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 61st Avenue and Kerr Street on June 20th at approximately 5 p.m.

Woo drove off in her 2009 Grey Toyota Matrix with B.C. license plate 338LVT‎.

Alice Woo is described is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighing 120 lbs., with short black hair and wearing glasses.

If anyone sees Alice Woo or knows where she is, the VPD asks them to call 911 immediately.