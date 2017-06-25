41299
43143

BC  

Missing woman found

- | Story: 200357

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

Alice Woo, who was reported missing earlier Sunday, has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

The Vancouver Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing 66-year-old woman who has not been seen for five days. 

Alice Woo was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 61st Avenue and Kerr Street on June 20th at approximately 5 p.m.

Woo drove off in her 2009 Grey Toyota Matrix with B.C. license plate 338LVT‎. 

Alice Woo is described is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighing 120 lbs., with short black hair and wearing glasses. 

If anyone sees Alice Woo or knows where she is, the VPD asks them to call 911 immediately. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42917
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42699
39776
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43345


Ridiculous B-ball shots

Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...
Happy dog memes that will make you smile from ear to ear
Galleries
If theres one indisputable truth in this world, its this:
Happy dog memes that will make you smile from ear to ear (2)
Galleries
These cute canines will remind you that if you dont already...
This guy paragliding through canyons at high speeds will make your palms sweat
Must Watch
The control exhibited by speedflyer Joseph Innes is incredible,

40663