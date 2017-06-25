Photo: BC Wildfire Service A containment line has been placed around wildfire near 100 Mile House.

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire approximately 20 km west of Tatla Lake and approximately 200 km west of Williams Lake.

The fire was discovered Sunday and is estimated to be 6 hectares in size.

It is classified as being ‘out of control’.

The wildfire service says the blaze does not pose an immediate threat to public safety or homes at this time. Smoke from the fire is visible from Highway 20. There are no impacts to the highway at this time.

Currently airtankers, two helicopters and 10 firefighters are fighting the fire. Heavy equipment is en route.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to stay well away from the area where the wildfire is burning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:33 p.m.

There are two wildfires burning in the Cariboo and Northern Interior regions.

BC Wildfire Service says a containment line has been established around an out-of-control wildfire near 100 Mile House.

The fire was discovered Friday and grew to cover an estimated 36 hectares, and is still at risk of spreading.

A blaze 40 kilometres south of Houston has also kept about 80 firefighters busy this weekend.

That fire, which is about 75 hectares in size, is contained and isn't expected to grow.

The cause of the Houston fire is under investigation, while the blaze near 100 Mile House has been attributed to lightning.