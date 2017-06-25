41299

BC  

Northern wildfires burn

- | Story: 200348

There are two wildfires burning in the Cariboo and Northern Interior regions.

BC Wildfire Service says a containment line has been established around an out-of-control wildfire near 100 Mile House.

The fire was discovered Friday and grew to cover an estimated 36 hectares, and is still at risk of spreading.

A blaze 40 kilometres south of Houston has also kept about 80 firefighters busy this weekend.

That fire, which is about 75 hectares in size, is contained and isn't expected to grow.

The cause of the Houston fire is under investigation, while the blaze near 100 Mile House has been attributed to lightning.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42381
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42631


Ridiculous B-ball shots

Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...
Happy dog memes that will make you smile from ear to ear
Galleries
If theres one indisputable truth in this world, its this:
Happy dog memes that will make you smile from ear to ear (2)
Galleries
These cute canines will remind you that if you dont already...
This guy paragliding through canyons at high speeds will make your palms sweat
Must Watch
The control exhibited by speedflyer Joseph Innes is incredible,

38783
39499