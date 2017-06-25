Cherryville man charged

Firearms and Drugs
A Cherryville man has been charged with firearms and drug offences after a search of his vehicle by police in Chase.
On June 13th, at about 3 a.m., Chase RCMP received a complaint of a Ford SUV with Alberta plates that had driven through a local RV park and collided with a parked vehicle.
Police said that upon arrival, officers found the car’s engine running, with a male sitting in the driver’s seat, and a woman sleeping in the back seat.
During a search of the vehicle, the officers discovered a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floor area, RCMP reported.
The man was ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest.
RCMP said that during a further search, officers found illicit drugs although there was no further information on the type of drugs found.
Geoffrey Launce Clouter, 51, of Cherryville, is facing four firearms-related charges and one drug-related charge.