Cherryville man charged

Firearms and Drugs

Photo: Contributed Chase police have charged a Cherryville man with firearms offences.

A Cherryville man has been charged with firearms and drug offences after a search of his vehicle by police in Chase.

On June 13th, at about 3 a.m., Chase RCMP received a complaint of a Ford SUV with Alberta plates that had driven through a local RV park and collided with a parked vehicle.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found the car’s engine running, with a male sitting in the driver’s seat, and a woman sleeping in the back seat.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers discovered a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floor area, RCMP reported.

The man was ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest.

RCMP said that during a further search, officers found illicit drugs although there was no further information on the type of drugs found.

Geoffrey Launce Clouter, 51, of Cherryville, is facing four firearms-related charges and one drug-related charge.