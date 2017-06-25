Crow halts mail delivery

Photo: CTV Canuck the Crow

Canuck the Crow has halted mail delivery in an East Vancouver neighbourhood.

The crow has become a neighbourhood celebrity with a large social media following, but Canuck recently attacked a mail carrier, stopping delivery to his street.

The bird has made the news before, for riding the SkyTrain and stealing a knife from a crime scene.

The semi-tame bird's caretaker, Shawn Bergman, says he's worried about Canuck's safety after he pecked at the letter carrier.

"My neighbours are upset that their mail is not getting delivered – and (there have been) not so subtle and some subtle threats against Canuck's safety," Bergman told CTV.

Bergman says he's offered Canada Post an umbrella to keep Canuck at bay.

– with files from CTV Vancouver