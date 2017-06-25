42514
City ponders coffee cup ban

The City of Vancouver is considering a ban on disposable coffee cups.

A staff report found disposable cups, lids and sleeves are among the most commonly littered items and make up 50 per cent of the volume in street garbage cans.

Reducing the number of paper and plastic shopping bags as well as takeout food containers is also a goal, but the city recognizes that any initiatives will "affect almost all consumers and over 10,000 businesses in Vancouver," the report said.

Requiring businesses to ensure single-use packaging is compostable or recyclable is an option, as is mandating on-site recycling programs.

Vancouver's Greenest City 2020 Action Plan has a goal of achieving zero waste.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

