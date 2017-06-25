Bull bustin' at Rodeo Day

By Gary Moore

There were no shortages of scrapes and bruises Saturday at Predator Ridge Rodeo Day.

The second annual event drew an exuberant crowd of 600 private guests to watch a match between man and beast, and partake in a barrel of other rodeo-orientated activities.

"This is our second annual, it's an exclusive event for our homeowners, our members and their guests. Last year's success was just too much to ignore so we thought we would hold a second one," said Ingrid Dilschnieder, Wesbild business development director.

Cory Snyder's Bull Bustin' and Mutton Show kicked off at noon under cloudless skies but soon became a dust inferno as 12 brave bull riders and about half a dozen young mutton riders entered the ominous, circular metal cage.

"Today we have live professional bull riding right here at Predator Ridge. We have 12 of the top bull riders in Canada getting on some awesome bucking bulls. It's going to be a great day," called Snyder of Bull Bustin' Inc. to the crowd.

Bull riding is considered to be one of the most dangerous sports in the world.

"It's more dangerous than mountain climbing, and NASCAR racing. There's a saying we have in bull riding, if you want to ride bulls long enough, it's not if you get hurt, it's when and how bad," Snyder added.

The 2017 Predator Ridge Rodeo brought the house down with a chance to shake off the dust with a live music dance party at the clubhouse Saturday night.