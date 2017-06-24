Wildlife activist dies

43425
A defender of wild animals and advocate for better endangered species legislation in British Columbia has died.

The Wilderness Committee says Gwen Barlee, their former national policy director, died yesterday at the age of 54.

The committee said in a statement that Barlee's research and commitment to enhancing government accountability set her apart as an advocate for the environment.

National campaign director Joe Foy says Barlee was instrumental in convincing the B-C government to protect forest lands to preserve the habitat of the northern spotted owl, one of Canada's most endangered species.

Barlee lobbied tirelessly for the establishment of more provincial and national parks, and once they were created, she ensured they were protected from industrial and private resort activities.

Foy says while colleagues were aware Barlee was fighting cancer, news of her death came as a shock.

