Snowbirds in Revelstoke

Photo: File photo The world-famous Snowbirds will be in Revelstoke next month.

One of the most iconic symbols of Canada will be soaring over Revelstoke next month.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will at the community July 25-26, and while they will not be performing their famous routines, people will have a chance to get up close and personal with the pilots.

Planned events include a meet and greet with the Snowbirds at the Revelstoke Airport July 25 from 3:30-5 p.m. and a dinner with the Snowbirds at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, July 25 from 6:30-9 p.m.

A non-aerobatic air display will be held on July 26 with all 11 planes flying over Revelstoke in formation. The City will be hosting a community event at Centennial Park with activities for families including live commentary by the Snowbirds, live music, kid’s games and food.

Both the meet and greet at the airport and the public viewing event at Centennial Park are free.

“After seeing the scenic mountains and meeting the great airshow organizing team last week in Revelstoke, the Snowbird team can't wait to perform on the 26th of July. We loved the town, and the roller coaster, we can't wait to be back,” said Snowbirds Cpt. Paul Faulkner.

Director of Community Economic Development, Nicole Fricot said it is “particularly great that youth will have the opportunity to meet and interact with a couple of the CF Snowbirds at the meet and greet at the airport. When the Snowbirds came for their site visit a few weeks ago, it became clear that inspiring young people to consider different opportunities is a big part of their mandate.”