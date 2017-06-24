Photo: Contributed Angel Magnussen is officially the nicest person in Canada.

Angel Magnussen is officially the nicest person in Canada.

The Port Alberni woman who has made it her life's work to sew blankets for sick children has been named Canada's Nicest Person.

Magnussen created Hugginz By Angel, a registered charity that provides blankets and other items for kids with serious illnesses or other medical conditions.

Magnussen, who has Down's syndrome, has sewn hundreds of blankets for hospitalized children around the world in countries like Australia, New Zealand and Scotland and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Roots Canada launched a search for the nicest Canadian and they found Magnussen.

People could nominate someone who they felt made a positive impact on the nation and Magnussen topped the list.

“I am so happy to be named Canada’s Nicest Person,” she said in a statement. “$10,000 will help me to sew more blankets. I want to wrap sick kids in a warm hug to help them heal. Thank you for helping me to help sick kids.”

Along with the title, a $10,000 donation will be made to the charity of her choice, and she will receive a $500 Roots gift card and a custom jacket.

- with files from CTV Vancouver Island