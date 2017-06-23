Cariboo fire out of control

43425
The BC Wildfire Service is currently battling a blaze it has characterized as being "out of control."

The fire is currently burning about 40 kilometres southwest of Lac La Hache.

The wildfire service says the fire is about eight hectares in size, but does not currently pose and threat to homes or public safety, however, it is burning near power transmission lines.

This fire is also approximately five kilometres away from Esketem’c First Nation Territory, and members of the Esketem’c First Nation have been engaged.

Airtankers, 25 firefighters and two helicopters are on site. Heavy equipment is en route. The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.

Members of the public are being asked to stay out of the area for the safety of firefighting crews and the public.

The fire was discovered Friday. No cause has yet been determined.

 

