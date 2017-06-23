43425
43009

BC  

Noted BC activist dies

- | Story: 200266

Gwen Barlee, a defender of wild animals and advocate for enhanced endangered species legislation in British Columbia, has died.

The Wilderness Committee, where Barlee worked, said she died Thursday. She was 54.

Barlee was national policy director at the Wilderness Committee since 2001 and the organization said in a statement she was an invaluable member of the leadership team, guiding many environmental campaigns.

Joe Foy, Wilderness Committee national campaign director, said her colleagues were aware Barlee was fighting cancer, but her death still came as a shock.

"It's like a gut punch," said Foy from the Wilderness Committee's Vancouver office, where Barlee was based. "Those of us who knew she was sick, we did not expect this."

He said Barlee was instrumental in convincing the B.C. government to protect forest lands to preserve the habitat of the northern spotted owl, one of Canada's most endangered species.

Barlee lobbied for greater amounts of protected forest habitat, not just for the spotted owl but for other species at risk including B.C.'s southern mountain caribou, marbled murrelet and goshawk, said Foy.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42311
43342
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35575


TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017

Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more! MFW I’m confronted with my responsibilities Would anyone...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
These kids are taking fidget spinners way too far! untitled...
Youth baseball player makes crazy jump over the catcher to tag home
Must Watch
Pro baseball needs way more acrobatic stuff like this!
Courteney Cox ‘would love’ to have a baby with Johnny McDaid
Showbiz
Courteney Cox is keen to have another baby with boyfriend Johnny...
Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!
Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.

39260
39499