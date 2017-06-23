43425
Huge blaze on car barge

A huge fire erupted among scrap cars on a barge in Victoria, Friday afternoon.

The fire started about 2 p.m. in the Gorge Waterway, sending dark, acrid smoke billowing above the city. Firefighters were fighting the blaze from the shore as well as from a fire boat.

The barge is owned by recycler Schnitzer Steel.

Smoke was first visible as the barge was being loaded.

The company said no one was hurt in the incident, but some debris did fall into the water. Booms were put up as a precaution.

The fire was said to be under control by 4:30 p.m. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

