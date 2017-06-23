Confidence motion Monday

42877
British Columbia's New Democrats say they will introduce an amended motion Monday that aims to defeat Premier Christy Clark's minority Liberal government.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth says the Opposition will introduce a confidence motion as an amendment to the debate on Thursday's throne speech.

He says the motion will ask for an immediate vote in the legislature on the speech, but that's not expected to happen because it requires the unanimous consent of the members of the legislature, including the Liberals.

Farnworth says he expects the throne speech confidence vote Thursday, which could lead to the defeat of the Liberal government after 16 years in office.

The NDP and Greens agreed to combine their votes in confidence motions in the legislature in a bid to topple Clark's government.

Last month's election saw the Liberals win 43 seats, one seat short of a majority, but the combined seat totals of the NDP, with 41 seats, and the Greens, with three seats, gives them 44 seats in the 87-seat legislature.

