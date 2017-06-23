Highway 20 still closed

Photo: Contributed

Highway 20 remains closed in both directions west of Williams Lake after a washout destroyed the roadway on Monday.

The closure is 25 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

Due to unexpected, significant ground water conditions, repairs are taking longer than originally forecast, DriveBC reports.

Crews continue to work 24 hours a day, and a detour around the closure is available via Soda Creek Road, Buckskin Road, West Fraser (South) Road and Chilcotin Meldrum Road.

The highway is expected to reopen on June 30.