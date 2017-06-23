42998
41630

BC  

Highway 20 still closed

- | Story: 200231

Highway 20 remains closed in both directions west of Williams Lake after a washout destroyed the roadway on Monday.

The closure is 25 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

Due to unexpected, significant ground water conditions, repairs are taking longer than originally forecast, DriveBC reports. 

Crews continue to work 24 hours a day, and a detour around the closure is available via Soda Creek Road, Buckskin Road, West Fraser (South) Road and Chilcotin Meldrum Road.

The highway is expected to reopen on June 30.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41230
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42168
42706
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41318


Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!

Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.
Friday Fails – June 23, 2017
Galleries
Welcome to a collection of Friday Fails you never saw coming!
Friday Fails – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Poor execution landed these people in this gallery
How to make your own “Dude Perfect” videos
Must Watch
See? It takes minimal effort and time! Oh, and hilarious NSFW...
Ed Sheeran struggled to keep MBE news secret
Music
Ed Sheeran had difficulties keeping his mouth shut after learning...

40663
39499